49ers Week 16 Team Grades: SF Pulls Off Big Upset Over JacksonvilleThe San Francisco 49ers started the 2017 regular season with nine losses, and now they have a chance to finish the year with a five-game winning streak after a 44-33 victory over the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Oakland Raiders Week 16 Injury Report: Raiders Add Three Players To Injured ReserveThe Oakland Raiders take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football this week, and what was once seen as a marquee matchup is now a game where a banged up Raiders are coasting to the end of a disappointing season. Here is a look at the Raiders injury report for this Week 16 game.

49ers Week 16 Injury Report: Celek Questionable, Mabin Doubtful For SF Home Finale Sunday Against JagsThe San Francisco 49ers have won three straight games, but they face a big challenge in the home finale at Levi's Stadium on Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars come to town. The good news is that the 49ers roster continues to be pretty healthy, all things considered.

Marshawn Lynch Fined $24,309 By NFL For Shouting At OfficialOakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was fined $24,309 by the NFL on Friday for yelling at a game official last Sunday against Dallas.