Filed Under:Border Patrol, CBP, Customs Border Patrol, motorcycle crash, off Duty
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was killed in a motorcycle crash in Southern California.

The Press-Enterprise reports 35-year-old Alex Franco died Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in San Juan Capistrano.

A report from the California Highway Patrol said Franco’s motorcycle drifted into a lane of oncoming traffic along Ortega Highway around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Ralph DeSio, a Border Patrol spokesman, told the newspaper that the agency was sending its condolences to Franco’s family and friends.

Franco had worked as a Border Patrol agent since February 2009.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch