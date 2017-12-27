ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A Pleasant Grove High School student is in hot water after a racist video she recorded went viral on social media.

The girl filmed herself making derogatory comments about the black community. The video has more 3 million views on Twitter since it was first posted over the weekend.

“Black people are trash; they need to die,” she said.

The racist, hate-filled rant has gone viral on social media, of two Pleasant Grove High students — one is seen in the background laughing at her friend’s racist remarks.

The girl in the video went on to say: “When the police were killing all those black people I was so happy.”

Community members are now demanding a public apology.

“If it was a joke, it wasn’t a funny joke at all,” said Camryn Tomlin. She couldn’t believe her ears when she saw the video on Twitter a few days ago.

Tomlin just graduated from Pleasant Grove High along with her cousin Breann Bray.

“It’s not right; I think she should be suspended if not even more,” Bray said.

“It’s as hateful as it gets, the type of words and the phrases she uses are despicable,” said Alin Cintean, a Sacramento attorney.

But Cintean says no crime has been committed.

“There’s nothing in there that would constitute a crime, there’s no immediate incitement to violence,” Cintean added.

Cintean says the U.S. Supreme Court gives public high schools more leeway to discipline students if the school believes their words are a threat.

The Elk Grove Unified School District sent CBS 13 a statement Wednesday responding to the racist post, saying the school is working with the students in the video and their families and investigating the incident.

“The school district needs to step up and do its part, they need to educate,” said Sharie Thompson, a member of the Black community.

The post wasn’t a surprise for Thompson, who has recently received threats at her Elk Grove salon.

She says the district needs to adopt new policies around racism, starting with the girl whose video whipped up a Twitter firestorm.

“Shame on you,” Thompson said, referring to the girl and her family.

CBS13 tried reaching out to the girl on social media. It appears her Facebook account has been deactivated and her phone number is disconnected.