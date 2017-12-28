SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A grieving Sacramento mother is opening up about the murder of her 16-year-old son.

Timothy Jeter was shot on 40th Street and Broadway in Oak Park just after midnight.

His mom says Timothy was out celebrating the start of Christmas break. She bought him a new pair of jeans and a T-shirt to match. She says her Timothy had expensive taste, but was a good kid and earned it.

“He’s been asking for a special gift, and I finally bought it this year so I was looking forward to it he was looking forward to it,” she said.

But 16-year old Timothy Jeter never got to open his Christmas gift. He was killed, a few blocks from home a couple of days before Christmas.

“I’m not sure what words were said or what happened, but I understand that a gun was shown and my son turned and tried to run and was shot down,” mom said.

Timothy’s murder marks the sixth in Oak Park this year. That’s twice as many as last year.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, who’s from Oak Park, vows to bring the community together.

“We need to do more in every area. For example, that night we had our normal Friday night peace walk and walked in the area where it happened, and walked and prayed with kids,” said Hahn.

Pastor Anthony Sadler leads those Friday night peace walks.

“How many shootings did we not have because of the efforts of this and other efforts that go on in the Oak Park area?” said Sadler.

“Whatever it is they’re doing, they gotta move faster, it’s got to be more aggressive,” Timothy’s mom said.

She urges community leaders to come up with more activities and resources for kids. So they don’t end up on the street.

“Nobody should be going through what I’m going through right now. It’s ridiculous,” she said.

Timothy’s funeral will be held next week. His mom says the community is welcome.

More information can be found here:

https://www.gofundme.com/gonebutnotforgotten