395222 09: Actress Rose Marie (C) reacts to actor-comedian Dick Van Dyke (L) at an event honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame October 3, 2001 in Hollywood, CA. Also pictured is honorary mayor of Hollywood Johnny Grant (2nd L) and actor Carl Reiner (R). (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Rose Marie, known for playing the quick-witted Sally Rogers on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and a longtime panelist on Hollywood Squares has passed away.
A statement from her family says Marie passed away on Thursday afternoon at the age of 94.
She was on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” for five seasons before moving on to “The Doris Day Show.” She’s also the only member of “Hollywood Squares” to appear in all of its versions over the years.
She received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2001.