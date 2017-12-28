395222 09: Actress Rose Marie (C) reacts to actor-comedian Dick Van Dyke (L) at an event honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame October 3, 2001 in Hollywood, CA. Also pictured is honorary mayor of Hollywood Johnny Grant (2nd L) and actor Carl Reiner (R). (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Rose Marie, known for playing the quick-witted Sally Rogers on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and a longtime panelist on Hollywood Squares has passed away.

A statement from her family says Marie passed away on Thursday afternoon at the age of 94.

She was on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” for five seasons before moving on to “The Doris Day Show.” She’s also the only member of “Hollywood Squares” to appear in all of its versions over the years.

She received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2001.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch