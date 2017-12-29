SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives say they have arrested a who worked as a youth soccer coach in Sacramento on suspicion of human trafficking.
The arrest was made in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says a 17-year-old girl called 911 to report she had been sexually assaulted and forced into human trafficking.
Deputies soon responded to the 5900 block of Clover Manor Way, where the girl said she was hiding in a backyard. The girl told deputies that the man allegedly forcing her into prostitution was waiting for her nearby.
Deputies found the man in the car with another underage teen. Detectives say both girls were victims of human trafficking.
The man, 34-year-old Elan Daniel Seagraves, was arrested and is facing charges of human trafficking of a minor.
Detectives have found that Seagraves has worked as a youth soccer coach at Kennedy High School and various other local youth leagues. He also works as a Uber and Lyft driver.
Seagraves is being held at Sacramento County Jail on $2,000,000 bail.