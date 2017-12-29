Filed Under:Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — A woman was found mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs, and investigators have no leads on where the animals are.

Deborah Onsurez, 56 of Modesto, was found dead in the driveway of a home on Crows Landing Road on Thursday morning. Deputies found her with severe injuries.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says her wounds were consistent with her being killed by stray dogs. Animal control officers searched the area with deputies but did not find any dogs.

No description of the animals is available.

The search for the dogs will continue on Saturday morning.

