(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

By Shawn Lealos

The Oakland Raiders prepare to finish their 2017 NFL with a look ahead to the future. The team has placed a number of players on the IR and set out to see how some of their younger players could respond. What resulted from last week as a very competitive game against the NFC’s best team, the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a game that was determined by a great defensive effort by both teams and a fumble returned for a touchdown by the Eagles to clinch the win. However, as the Raiders attempt to play spoilers and end the Los Angeles Chargers’ season, with their division rivals fighting for a playoff spot, there are two Raiders veterans who want to return this week.

Mario Edwards Jr.

The Raiders defense played great against one of the best offenses in the NFL last week and they did it without defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr., who missed the game with an ankle injury. Edwards was limited in practice through the week, but returned on Friday to a full-time participant and looks like he will be good to go in the final game of the season. For the season, the third year player has 27 combined tackles but only 3.5 sacks and no turnovers. Edwards hopes to return and make his mark in this final game as the Raiders want to go out with a win.

David Amerson

It is interesting that the Oakland Raiders never placed cornerback David Amerson on the injured reserve list to free up room for another player. Even when they were releasing some names two weeks ago, the Raiders kept Amerson on the active player list each week. This is despite the fact that Amerson has missed the last eight weeks of the NFL season and only played six total games this season. While he has 18 combined tackles, he has no turnovers but deflected four passes in those six games. Amerson has a foot injury and is listed as questionable this week. He actually was a limited participant all week long and there is a reason to think he might get on the field.

Treyvon Hester Is Out

While those two defensive stars have a chance to return against the Los Angeles Chargers, one player who won’t be in the game is defensive tackle Treyvon Hester. The rookie defensive tackle from Toledo will miss the last game of the season with an ankle injury. This lowers the depth chart, but since Hester was not a starter, it shouldn’t hurt too badly.

Also likely to miss this week is offensive lineman Vadal Alexander, who is doubtful and has been on the concussion protocol since Christmas. With Donald Penn already on the injured reserve, rookie David Sharpe will be thrust onto the offensive line to start. He is listed as questionable with an illness, which puts the position in question.

Oakland Raiders Injury Report

Questionable

David Amerson (CB) – Foot, Limited Participation

Dexter McDonald (CB) – Knee, Limited Participation

David Sharpe (T) – Illness, Did Not Participate

Doubtful

Vadal Alexander (OL) – Concussion, Did Not Participate

Out