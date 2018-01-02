Filed Under:Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles authorities say six people were hurt when a suspected drunk driver sped through a stop sign and crashed into an Uber driver’s car, which then slammed into a building in Hollywood.

KABC-TV reports the DUI suspect tried to run but was tackled by witnesses and held for police. The suspect’s name has not been released.

All six people involved in Monday’s crash were hospitalized, three with critical injuries. The suspect and the Uber driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking into whether the suspect was also responsible for side-swiping four vehicles nearby just minutes before the crash.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

