SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After almost two weeks of dry weather in Northern California, a couple of storms look to be on the way.
National Weather Service forecasters say precipitation will start Wednesday afternoon into evening. By Wednesday night into Thursday, precipitation is expected to be widespread over interior Northern California.
The last measurable rain fell in Sacramento back on Dec. 20.
The next storm, coming Thursday night into early Saturday, is expected to be more widespread.
Forecasters say the snow level will remain at above the 7500’ level through Friday, then lower to 5500’-6500’ by Saturday morning.
About .25 to 1 inch of rain in the valley in total is expected with these storms. The foothills and mountains could see .5 to 2 inches of rain, while about 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected above 7000 feet.
More rain is possible next week, NWS forecasters say.