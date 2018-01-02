Filed Under:stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A tour bus crash has injured 15 people near Stockton.

The crash happened in the area of Jack Tone and Eight Mile roads just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

In all, 12 passengers and the driver were transported by ambulance from the scene. Two of them had significant injuries. Additionally, two people in a second vehicle involved were injured.

Investigators say the 1990 Ford Econoline Transit Bus driven by a 69-year-old man from Stockton failed to yield at a stop sign while traveling eastbound on Eight Mile Road. At the same time, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 66-year-old man from Linden proceeded into the intersection going northbound on Jack Tone Road after stopping at the stop sign.

The bus broadsided the driver’s side of the truck.

The driver and passenger in the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries.

 

