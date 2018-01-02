Filed Under:Homicide, West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the man who was found dead inside a car along with his two daughters.

The Yolo County Coroner’s Office says 46-year-old Hamdy Rouin was the man found dead on New Year’s Eve. The identities of the two girls also found in the car with Rouin have not been released.

Rouin and the girls were found in a car outside a mobile home park in West Sacramento. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two children were unresponsive.

Both girls, aged 9 and 12, were later pronounced dead at the UC Davis Medical Center.

Neighbors say the family lived in the mobile home park. Police say they have been talking with the mother of the two girls as part of the investigation.

Investigators are calling the incident suspicious. The cause of death for all three is still pending, according to the coroner’s office.

