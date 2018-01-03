Man Charged In DUI Crash That Killed CHP OfficerSecond-degree murder was just one of a long list of charges handed down to an alleged drunk driver who killed CHP officer Andrew Camilleri on Christmas Eve.

Thieves Take From Roseville Business Known For Giving Back, AgainParadise Media Center owner Brian Barnes says, $40,000 of equipment has been stolen in the two heists. The most recent burglary occurred last week.

Community Mourns Children Killed In West Sacramento Murder-SuicidePeople carried pain and tears filled the Subway parking lot off West Capitol Avenue. More than two dozen people held candles and consoled one another.

New California Laws Aim To End Juvenile Crime CycleCalifornia is ending life sentences for children and teens. It’s just one of several new laws attempting to change the way the state’s justice system treats juveniles.

Flu Season Hitting Hard, But It's Too Soon To See If It's WorseThere is a big push from public health officials in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties to get people vaccinated with the flu shot.