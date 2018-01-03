Oakland Raiders Finish Disappointing 2017 Season And Look To Rebuild Once AgainThe Oakland Raiders were supposed to be a Super Bowl contender, but ended up losing 10 games and firing their head coach. Here is a look at where they struggled and why the future might still be bright for the Raiders.

San Francisco 49ers Season Recap: Slow Start, Fast Finish Brings Expectations For 2018The 49ers started the season with nine straight losses, but they finished it with five straight wins. In between, the 49ers found their quarterback of the future.

Gruden: There's 'Good Chance' He'll Return As Raiders CoachJon Gruden says he had a good talk with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis about returning to the organization for a second stint as coach and believes there is a "good chance" it will happen.

Hornets Pull Away And Beat Kings 131-111Dwight Howard had 20 points and eight rebounds, Kemba Walker added 12 points and 10 assists and the Charlotte Hornets built a big early lead and beat the Sacramento Kings 131-111 on Tuesday.