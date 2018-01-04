SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Auburn Boulevard on-ramp to the Capital City Freeway is closed due to a crash involving an overturned big rig.
The crash happened a little after 5:30 a.m. Thursday. When the big rig crashed, it smashed into the guardrail and actually tore off a part of the guardrail, which then fell into the roadway.
According to California Highway Patrol, the roadway will be closed for the rest of the morning as they clear debris.
It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in that crash or if weather played a factor in the crash.