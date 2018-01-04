ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The latest on a suspect search in Elk Grove:
2:57 p.m.
Elk Grove police say they have not been able to find the suspect wanted for a residential burglary near Laguna Park Drive and Efthemia Way.
Officers are now breaking down the perimeter.
No other details about the incident, including a suspect description, have been released.
2:45 p.m.
Officers are looking for a burglary suspect in Elk Grove early Thursday afternoon.
The scene is near Laguna Park Drive and Efthemia Way.
Elk Grove police say officers are in the area looking for a suspect wanted for a residential burglary. No other details about the suspect or crime have been released.
Two schools in the area, John Ehrhardt and Marion Mix, are doing a controlled release of their students due to the police activity nearby.
Police are asking people to try and avoid the area for the time being.