Noon Forecast - Jan. 4, 2018Find out how much rainfall is still in store for us as we head towards the end of the week.

Bay Area Jolted By 4.4 Earthquake On Hayward FaultThe USGS initially registered it as a 4.7 magnitude quake, downgraded it quickly to a 4.5 and then at 3:28 a.m. downgraded it again to a 4.4.

Car Left Riddled With Bullet Holes In South Sacramento Deadly ShootingSacramento police say they don't have a motive or a suspect at this time.

AG Sessions Ending Federal Policy That Let Legal Pot FlourishThe move has already garnered bipartisan backlash from states where recreational marijuana has been legalized.

Residents Complaining Of Flight Noise In Natomas Could Be In For Even MoreFed up with a new flight plan at Sacramento International Airport, Natomas residents are complaining that flight noise has suddenly become non-stop.