MODESTO (CBS13) – The pack of dogs believed to have mauled a Modesto woman to death are now off the streets. Authorities say all six of the canines are at the Stanislaus Animal Service Agency – placed on a 72-hour hold.

Authorities are waiting to see if owners of these dogs will come forward and claim them. They are not adoptable and when the time comes – each will be euthanized.

The six dogs believed to have viciously killed a 56-year-old woman last week are at the animal shelter in Stanislaus County, separated from all the other dogs.

Animal control officers say they identified the dogs using photos from surveillance cameras that came from nearby businesses.

The area where the attack happened on crows landing road in Modesto, authorities say is notorious for stray dogs.

Officers also captured six puppies that belonged to one of the dogs in the attack.

“They were the innocent victims of one of the dogs and we adopted them all of them this morning but that is the positive but the dogs are off the streets and so the community feels much more safe,” said Annette Patton, executive director of the Stanislaus Animal Service Agency.

Authorities say people were waiting in line as late as midnight Thursday to adopt the puppies.