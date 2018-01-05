SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The start of the weekend is looking wet as several systems make their way to Northern California.
National Weather Service forecasters say a few light showers are expected on Friday, mainly over the high country. The snow level is expected to be above the 7000-foot level.
Come Friday night into Saturday, the front will drop snow levels to between the 5500 and 6500-foot level.
Rain totals are expected to be light in the valley.
Sunday is expected to bring fair skies, but come Monday another weather system looks to be on the way.
Forecasters say Monday’s system looks to be a moderate winter storm, with more precipitation expected than the storm over the weekend. Snow levels are expected to start high but could eventually drop down to pass levels.
A more significant system could move through the region on Tuesday, but by Wednesday drier weather is expected.