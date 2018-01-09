ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: U.S. President Donald Trump on field during the national anthem prior to the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he would beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential contest, but says: “I don’t think she’s going to run.”

Trump spoke Tuesday at the White House as he met with lawmakers on immigration. He said “Oprah would be a lot of fun.” But he said he knows her well and he doesn’t think she’ll run.

The president added that he appeared on one of her final shows and said he knows her “very well.”

"I'll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun," President Trump says of rumors Oprah will run for president in 2020. "I don't think she's going to run." pic.twitter.com/cBfEUB7lCe — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 9, 2018

Winfrey gave an impassioned speech Sunday night at the Golden Globes, which has sparked talk about whether she might run for president.

Winfrey’s best friend, Gayle King, is downplaying any suggestion that she might run for president.

King, a CBS host, says that Winfrey is “intrigued by the idea” of a presidential bid in 2020, but that after a long conversation with her friend the night before, she doesn’t see it happening.

King said: “She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way. But I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time.”

She added, “You always have the right to change her mind.”

