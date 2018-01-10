Khris Davis, Athletics Agree To $10.5M 1-Year ContractSlugger Khris Davis and the Oakland Athletics agreed to a $10.5 million, one-year contract, more than doubling his salary after he beat the team in arbitration last winter.

Gruden Tasked With Getting Best Out Of Carr For RaidersJon Gruden has never had a promising, young quarterback like Derek Carr to develop in 11 seasons as an NFL head coach.

Double-Doubles By Randle, Ball Push Lakers Past Kings 99-86The return of Lonzo Ball has the Los Angeles Lakers running again, and that emphasis on tempo is turning into wins.

Alabama On Top Once More, May Have Found Beginnings Of A New DynastyThe Crimson Tide won their 5th title in nine seasons Monday night, but they did it relying on a freshman QB in a way Saban has never done.