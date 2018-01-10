Filed Under:Khris Davis

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Slugger Khris Davis and the Oakland Athletics agreed to a $10.5 million, one-year contract, more than doubling his salary after he beat the team in arbitration last winter.

Davis won a $5 million salary during a hearing last February, when the club offered $4.65 million. The agreement announced Wednesday avoided another hearing next month, and Davis’ deal is fully guaranteed.

Davis is Oakland’s slugging centerpiece. He hit a career-best 43 home runs, connecting on the season’s final day to surpass the season high he set the previous year for Oakland. The 30-year-old is the only A’s player aside from Jimmie Foxx (1932-34) with consecutive 40-homer seasons. Davis’ 85 homers the past two seasons are second in the majors to Giancarlo Stanton’s 86.

Davis batted .247 with a career-high 110 RBIs in 153 games last season.

