STOCKTON (CBS13) – A search is on for 1-year-old twins missing from Stockton, police say.

According to the Stockton Police Department, a family was reported missing back on Jan. 4. Officers say the parents, 41-year-old Aaron Ivan Weddles and 32-year-old Princess Dara Canez Walker, were possibly living out of a car with their children.

Stockton PD located parents and three children inside their vehicle Tues. after family reported missing last week. Three children were placed into protective custody. Parents uncooperative, arrested for child endangerment. — stevelarge (@largesteven) January 10, 2018

Tuesday morning, officers spotted the car in North Stockton and stopped it. Three children found inside the car were taken into protective custody.

However, after further investigating, detectives determined that two other children – the couple’s 1-year-old twins Setina and Ren Weddles – were nowhere to be found.

A family was reported missing to SPD on Jan 4. Parents were located on 1/9 but the twins are still missing. Help us locate 1 yr old Setina Weddles (female) & 1 yr old Ren Weddles (male) both Black/Cambodian *no photos of the children available* pic.twitter.com/wH8hxZpDwF — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) January 10, 2018

Police are now asking the public for help in finding the missing twins. No photos are available of the toddlers, but they’re described as a boy and a girl of mixed African American and Cambodian ethnicity.

It is unclear how cooperative the parents have been with the investigation.

Anyone who sees the children or knows where they might be is asked to call police immediately at (209) 937-8323 or (209) 937-7911 after hours.