STOCKTON (CBS13) – A search is on for 1-year-old twins missing from Stockton, police say.
According to the Stockton Police Department, a family was reported missing back on Jan. 4. Officers say the parents, 41-year-old Aaron Ivan Weddles and 32-year-old Princess Dara Canez Walker, were possibly living out of a car with their children.
Tuesday morning, officers spotted the car in North Stockton and stopped it. Three children found inside the car were taken into protective custody.
However, after further investigating, detectives determined that two other children – the couple’s 1-year-old twins Setina and Ren Weddles – were nowhere to be found.
Police are now asking the public for help in finding the missing twins. No photos are available of the toddlers, but they’re described as a boy and a girl of mixed African American and Cambodian ethnicity.
It is unclear how cooperative the parents have been with the investigation.
Anyone who sees the children or knows where they might be is asked to call police immediately at (209) 937-8323 or (209) 937-7911 after hours.