SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A long-time Sacramento tradition is coming to an end.
Eppie’s Great Race will hold its 45th and final edition come July, organizers announced this week.
The event, called “The World’s Oldest Triathlon,” was started by local restauranteur Eppie Johnson back in 1974. It has raised money to help those with physical and mental disabilities.
Johnson originally founded the event to promote his restaurant chain. Only one local Eppie’s restaurant location remains, in West Sacramento; Johnson passed away in 2013.
The 2018 edition of the race will be the event’s last.
Registration for the race is now open.