SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Geological Survey released official maps today pinpointing new, and revising older fault & seismic hazard zones.
Four fault zone maps were released along with 10 seismic hazard zones.
One of the fault zones was in the Napa area where the 2014 earthquake occurred. Before this study was conducted, geologists knew there was a fault in the area, but not a definitive answer until now.
In order to build on the locations identified on the map a seismic safety study will have to be done (with the exception of a small family home).
This study will identify exactly where the fault line lies and ensures that no new structures are built upon these fault lines.
