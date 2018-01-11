SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two major stores, just feet apart, are shutting down in Sacramento.

Walmart Inc. announced Thursday, that Sam’s Club and Walmart on El Camino Avenue will be closing. The stores are across the street from Country Club Plaza.

Customers were shocked to find on Thursday that Sam’s Club closed.

“Bite me,” said one Sam’s Club customer who was frustrated she couldn’t run her errands Thursday morning.

“I usually come in between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., today I came in a little later,” said the woman.

Martina has been a member of Sam’s Club for the past 20 years and says she has a special relationship with the employees.

“I know the associates here the people here are so friendly, always so warm,” she said.

Instead, she was greeted by a sign, saying Sam’s Club is closed and will reopen Friday morning. Customer after customer turned away, including a woman who was just about to sign up for a membership.

“I live right around the corner, and I was coming here to get baby stuff,” the woman said.

The store on El Camino Avenue is one of many around the country set to close down over the next few weeks.

Walmart Inc., which owns Sam’s Club, states “We’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy.”

CBS13 also learned the Walmart on “El Camino Avenue” will also be shutting down.

“We were just told today that our store is closing,” said Tanisha Wade, a Walmart employee.

Wade’s mother works at the Sam’s Club across the way. CBS 13 caught up with her as she was on her way to check on her mom.

“We’ve heard a few times that it’s gonna close, but we didn’t think that was gonna come to this,” Wade said.

Wade says she’s pretty confident she and her mom will both find a job at another location — she looks at the closure as a new start.

“Look at it as a positive, maybe better opportunities for different facilities so that’s how people gotta look at it.”

Sam’s Club is expected to re-open Friday morning.

A representative from Walmart says the goal is to transfer employees from both stores.

No word on when Walmart will close its doors, but Sam’s Club’s last day is on the 26th.