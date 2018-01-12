Chris Brown performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – California fish and wildlife agents have seized Chris Brown’s pet monkey from his Los Angeles home.

Capt. Patrick Foy says Friday that investigators determined the singer didn’t have a permit for the capuchin monkey, named Fiji.

The singer posted an Instagram video last month showing his 3-year-old daughter, Royalty, cuddling with the monkey. Foy says that prompted a half-dozen calls to the wildlife department from concerned people.

Foy says Brown agreed to cooperate. Agents served a search warrant Jan. 2 at his home.

Foy says Brown wasn’t there but had employees hand over the monkey in a cage.

Fiji is now at an undisclosed facility.

Brown could face a misdemeanor charge carrying a potential six-month jail sentence.

Email and phone message requests for comment from his representatives weren’t immediately returned.

