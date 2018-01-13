Davis Exhibition Celebrates Famed Sacramento Artist Wayne ThiebaudAn American icon and painter Thiebaud burst into the art world in the late 1950s, just before the pop art movement took off.

Parks Department Warns To Watch Out For Mountain LionsA warning tonight for people in Sacramento County: be on the lookout for mountain lions if you plan to spend time enjoying the outdoors.

Sacramento Audit Shows Diversity Struggles, Gender Pay GapWomen make up just over half of the overall city population, but only 30-percent of the city's full-time employees.

New Brewery Part Of Hopeful Future For Del Paso BoulevardEmpty lots are being bought up fast. Grocery Outlet got its permits on Friday to begin building on Del Paso Boulevard.

Federal Help Coming For Stockton's HomelessThe U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a new grant to help existing programs that move people off the streets and into housing.