SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a deadly shooting in Sacramento Sunday night.

The scene was along the 3500 block of 44th Street.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene just before 9 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. A man with a gunshot wound was found in the area; he was unresponsive, police say.

Officers and medics started first aid, but the man was soon pronounced dead.

Detectives have combed the area for witnesses and evidence. No motive or a suspect have been identified at this point.

The man’s identity has not been released.

