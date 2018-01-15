SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – The San Francisco Giants have acquired a new, big-name outfielder from the Pittsburg Pirates.
Before you check the calendar, no it’s not 1993 again. However, San Francisco will now reportedly be the home of five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen.
The move was first reported by The Athletic reporter Ken Rosenthal.
McCutchen, 31, has played his whole career with Pittsburg and has never hit less than 12 home runs in a season.
The deal is still being finalized and it is not exactly clear who the Giants are sending to the Pirates.
Giants players are already welcoming McCutchen to the team.