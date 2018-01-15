Filed Under:Andrew McCutchen, San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – The San Francisco Giants have acquired a new, big-name outfielder from the Pittsburg Pirates.

Before you check the calendar, no it’s not 1993 again. However, San Francisco will now reportedly be the home of five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen.

The move was first reported by The Athletic reporter Ken Rosenthal.

McCutchen, 31, has played his whole career with Pittsburg and has never hit less than 12 home runs in a season.

The deal is still being finalized and it is not exactly clear who the Giants are sending to the Pirates.

Giants players are already welcoming McCutchen to the team.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch