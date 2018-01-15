STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 7-year-old boy is recovering at a hospital after being hit by a stray bullet over the weekend.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department, the boy was inside his home when someone opened fire right in front of his apartment complex.

Deputies believe this was an apparent drive-by shooting and no one inside the family’s apartment was the intended target.

Neighbors inside the apartment complex on Country Club Boulevard are still in shock after bullets went flying through a fence, shattering a sliding glass door and into a unit where a young boy was hit.

“A 7-year-old? Oh my god, that’s horrible,” said Irene Curry of Stockton.

Curry helps building owners maintain the property and says shootings in this particular neighborhood are rare.

On Sunday evening, deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department say someone began shooting at the apartment complex. The young victim was shot with his parents in the same room.

“We just heard some guy yell something, and heard six rounds and I came outside to see what’s going on, and then I heard this lady crying, and saying, something, something has been shot,” said neighbor, Rick Maldonado.

Loved ones say the boy is the sweetest, most caring gentle soul anyone could ever know. Neighbors say the family just moved into the neighborhood and are praying for his quick recovery.

“Poor kid. Just sad, he was just there sitting, watching TV and just a bullet comes in through your house and hits you. So, it’s very sad, but we’re glad he’s doing good,” said Maldonado.

Friends of the family say the boy’s father has been helping special-needs children for years and his mother is a service member.

Deputies are looking for witnesses or anyone who may have seen or heard something.

As of now, there are no suspects.