Filed Under:Schools

ENGLAND (WPMT) — Schools in England are banning a common concept around the world, and especially with children: best friends.

According to Business Insider, Thomas’s Battersea, the school where Prince George attends, bans kids from having best friends.

Instead, teachers encourage all students to form bonds with one another to avoid creating feelings of exclusions among those without best friends.

A parent whose child attends the school explained the concept on a talk show called “Loose Women.”

“There’s a policy,” she said, “that if your child is having a party — unless every child is invited — you don’t give out the invites in class.”

The trend of banning best friends has been growing for several years, and it’s spread beyond European borders to American schools as well, according to Business Insider.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch