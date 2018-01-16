MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto-area California Highway Patrol officer was injured in a crash involving a person suspected of DUI.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at Highway 132 and Santa Ana Avenue.
CHP says a patrol car was struck by a wrong-way driver in the area.
Officers found the driver of the other car to be under the influence, CHP says.
The officer suffered major injuries, CHP says, and has been taken to hospital. The other driver also has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.