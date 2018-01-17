New Allegations Question California Waterfix ProjectOpponents of the delta tunnels project claim state agencies met in secret to help push the project through, and the State Water Resources Control Board has postponed hearings.

Walmart Announces New Way To Dispose Of OpioidsInside is a powder to dump into the pill bottle and mix with water. Within 10 minutes, the contents turn into a gel and neutralize the drugs.

Hospitals See Success With Programs Aimed At Spotting Sex TraffickingThe success is also in the quality of care that follows through Dignity’s Safe Haven clinic where trafficking victims are treated.

Teen Paralyzed Over Summer Finally Returns HomeIt was an emotional, but exciting time for the Fritz family, who is finally together after five months.

Oroville Dam Lawsuit Outlines Decades Of Problems With StateA culture of corruption and decades of fraud and mismanagement is what an 800-page lawsuit from the city of Oroville claims caused the crisis.