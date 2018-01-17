MODESTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a pregnant teenager was shot twice in Modesto Tuesday evening.
The scene was along the 1700 block of St. Charlotte Lane.
Modesto police say they responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting and found that a 17-year-old girl had been hurt in a shooting.
The girl says she was sleeping in an upstairs room at the home when she was shot, police say.
Medics took the girl to the hospital. Her wounds are said to be not life-threatening and the unborn child was not hurt in the shooting.
Police investigators say they don’t know exactly where the shots came from. No suspects have been identified at this point.