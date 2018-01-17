Filed Under:Ceres, Matthew Nicholson, video game

CERES (CBS13) – The Stanislaus County district attorney has filed charges against a Ceres man who got angry over a video game and allegedly shot his mother in the head.

On January 11, 28-year-old Matthew Nicholson was in his bedroom playing video games and apparently got upset and started yelling. His mother, 68-year-old Lydia Nicholson, went up to check on him and an argument ensued, according to a statement from the Ceres Police Department.

Matthew Nicholson’s booking photo. (Credit: Ceres Police Department)

Matthew then broke his gaming headset, which he blamed on his mom, and threatened to kill her and his father. He then got a gun and shot his mother in the head, killing her, police say.

Two bullet holes were also reportedly found in a wall.

On Wednesday, the Stanislaus County District Attorney filed charges of murder and making criminal threats against his parents.

Nicholson was scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Stanislaus County Superior Court.

Comments
  1. Michael Grimler says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    This is how 28-year old snowflakes who are still living at home with mommy and daddy handle conflict.

    Well…usually they are living and playing those video games in the basement…this guy was an exception, apparently.

