RENO, Nev. (AP) — The biggest storm so far this winter is headed for the Sierra Nevada, with up to 2 feet of snow possible in the mountains by early Friday and winds potentially gusting in excess of 100 mph over the ridgetops.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch in effect from Thursday afternoon though Friday afternoon for the Lake Tahoe area stretching north of Reno to Susanville, California.
The strongest winds are expected Thursday afternoon and night, but snowfall in the valleys could snarl the Friday morning commute in Reno, Sparks and Carson City, where gusts of 60 to 80 mph are possible in wind-prone areas.
The service warns the winds could create whiteout conditions, damage trees, trigger power outages and delay flights.
