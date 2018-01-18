Filed Under:roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A teacher’s aide at a Roseville school has been arrested on suspicion of having sexual relations with a student, police say.

Roseville police say officials at John Adams Academy alerted them on Friday about alleged inappropriate communications they discovered happening between a school employee and secondary student.

roseville arrest 2 Roseville Teachers Aide Arrested, Accused Of Sex With A Minor

Katelyn Bernadette Foley’s booking photo. (Credit: Roseville Police Department)

Roseville resident Katelyn Bernadette Foley was then arrested on Wednesday as she went to meet with detectives at the police department.

Foley, who is 21-years-old, is facing three felony charges of unlawful sex with a minor under 18.

 

