ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A teacher’s aide at a Roseville school has been arrested on suspicion of having sexual relations with a student, police say.
Roseville police say officials at John Adams Academy alerted them on Friday about alleged inappropriate communications they discovered happening between a school employee and secondary student.
Roseville resident Katelyn Bernadette Foley was then arrested on Wednesday as she went to meet with detectives at the police department.
Foley, who is 21-years-old, is facing three felony charges of unlawful sex with a minor under 18.