TURLOCK (CBS13) — Turlock Police are looking for a group it believes was behind the flooding of an apartment building on Sunday.

Surveillance video from the scene shows what Turlock Police are calling several people of interest in the flooding of the apartment.

Police say several water valves were intentionally opened, allowing water from the fire suppression system to flood the building. The surveillance video showed several people at the scene.

The flooding at the Vista Apartments on Monte Vista left water chest deep in a hallway when crews arrived and caused extensive damage.

