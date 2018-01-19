COLUSA (CBS13) — Investigators have released details about a van a murder suspect may be driving.
The Colusa Police Department is looking for a black 2011 Toyota Sienna van with a California license plate of 6NYB823. The vehicle was reported as stolen on Friday afternoon.
The driver is believed to be Salvador Garcia, Jr., the suspect in the murder of his ex-girlfriend Karen Garcia. She was found dead in her car in a parking lot on Sunday from blunt force trauma.
The suspect gave an emotional interview to CBS13 before her body was found. Now, he’s nowhere to be found.
Karen Garcia was last seen on Jan. 8 leaving the Colusa apartment she shared with Salvador and their 2-year-old daughter, Avianna. On Saturday, officers with Colusa Police Department searched the Oak Street apartment. Inside, they found blood, indicating foul play.
The next day, the Department of Justice found traces of blood in Salvador’s car.
At around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Karen’s body was found in her blue Honda in the parking lot of a Marshall’s in Woodland.