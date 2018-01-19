SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Rock star Tom Petty died from an accidental overdose on pain medication while performing his last tour with a fractured hip, his family said on Friday.
One of Petty’s last performances was in Sacramento in September, a week after he postponed an August appearance at the Golden 1 Center due to an illness described as laryngitis. It’s unknown when the hip fracture happened.
A statement from his family says that fractured hip worsened to a full-on break on the day he died. Petty had been prescribed Fentanyl patches and other pain medications.
His family believes this will spark a discussion on the opioid crisis.
“Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications,” Dana and Adria Petty said in a statement.
The family took solace in how he died.
“On a positive note we now know for certain he went painlessly and beautifully exhausted after doing what he loved the most, for one last time, performing live with his unmatchable rock band for his loyal fans on the biggest tour of his 40 plus year career.”
Petty’s death had been reported previously as a heart attack, and it’s believed the use of opioids contributed to the heart attack.