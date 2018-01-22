Keidel: Why The Patriots Are Back In The Super Bowl... AgainBelichick, Brady and the Patriots know how to win the big games, which is just as important as talent, effort or luck.

Latest NBA Power RankingsThe Warriors lost to the Rockets, but that didn't knock them out of the top spot in this week's NBA Power Rankings. How is your team doing?

Latest NHL Power RankingsIt took a few months, but we finally have a new team on top, as the Vegas Golden Knights now hold the top spot in the NHL Power Rankings. Where does your team sit?

Super Bowl LII Is Set With Patriots, EaglesTom Brady and Bill Belichick have the opportunity to win their sixth Super Bowl together. But getting back there wasn't easy for the defending champions.