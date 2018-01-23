Filed Under:Sacramento
File photo (Credit: CBS13)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man’s body was found floating on the Sacramento River near Jiboom Street on Wednesday.

Police received a report of a man’s body floating on the river on Wednesday morning.

The man’s body was found and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of death is unknown, as is how long he had been in the water.

Sacramento Police are hoping to find witnesses or people who may know more about the case. If you have a tip, call the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or the Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch