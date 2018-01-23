File photo (Credit: CBS13)
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man’s body was found floating on the Sacramento River near Jiboom Street on Wednesday.
Police received a report of a man’s body floating on the river on Wednesday morning.
The man’s body was found and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The cause of death is unknown, as is how long he had been in the water.
Sacramento Police are hoping to find witnesses or people who may know more about the case. If you have a tip, call the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or the Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357.