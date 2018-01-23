SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new mother is sharing her medical nightmare.

Sacramento’s Jessica Porten went to the doctor’s office, and they called the cops.

“Where was the breakdown,” Porten said. “Why did this happen? How can we prevent it from happening again?”

It’s a story Porten first told on her personal Facebook page. Now her story is going around the world.

Her home is the perfect picture of the joys of motherhood.

When Porten, started experiencing common symptoms of postpartum depression months after giving birth and went to the doctor for help, she received a response she never expected.

“It was traumatic,” Porten said. “Absolutely.”

The doctor’s office called the police, to escort her to the emergency room.

“It was completely unnecessary,” Porten said.

Porten says her symptoms that she describes as irritability, anger, intrusive violent thoughts led to an assessment to have her institutionalized.

“I was adamant from the beginning to the end I was not going to harm myself or my children,” Porten said. “And for some reason, the circus continued.”

Porten’s story she shared on Facebook has gone viral, attracting media around the world with other mother’s comments offering similar experiences.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Porten said.

Catherine O’Brien is a Sacramento family therapist who says more outreach is needed for mothers facing postpartum depression.

“There are services out there, there are people that are trained to help you with those, and we just need to link you to the right services,” O’Brien said.

For Porten, sharing her experience has turned into her own therapy.

“I have been given help,” Porten said. “This whole process has been extremely healing.”

A mother first seeking help for her own symptoms. Now sharing her story, to help others.

“No one should be afraid to go to the doctor,” Porten said.

Porten advises other mothers who need help to call Postpartum Support International Warm Line. That phone number is 1-800-944-4773.

“I’ve always been an advocate,” Porten said. “I think now I would consider myself an activist.”