WEATHER: Weather center | Map | Radar | Weather app | Your photos
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Regional Transit is seeing a big drop in customers, and we’re getting answers on how many people stopped riding public transportation.

In the last 12 months, Regional Transit has seen more than 2 million fewer bus and light-rail trips compared to the year before, a 10 percent loss. That adds up to a more than $800,000 deficit in fare revenue.

The hope was the Golden 1 Center would attract more customers, but a year after opening and a year after rate hikes, RT just isn’t seeing the impact.

“Event ridership is still a fraction of our overall ridership,” said Mark Lonergan. “It is focused on a unique purpose, and I think that’s what we’re seeing.”

Now district leaders are looking for ways to boost ridership, including lowering fares for students—a demographic that dropped in the last year.

Officials also say some of the loss may be due to the growing popularity of app-based ride shares, such as Uber and Lyft. Now, RT is experimenting with micro-transit offering people in Citrus Heights point-to-point rides in an effort to compete.

Transit officials are also looking at ways to optimize its routes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch