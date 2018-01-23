OUACHITA PARISH, La. (AP) – A Louisiana man is accused of attacking his wife with a machete after she refused sex.

An Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office affidavit says 53-year-old Phillip Smith was arrested Friday and charged with one count of domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment.

The report quotes Smith’s wife as saying they were arguing about sex while she was driving. She says he then pulled out the machete and started swinging, but he didn’t hit her. She also says the couple’s children were in the back seat.

She pulled over and started honking her horn with hopes that someone would help.

The report quotes Smith as saying he tried to take his wife’s phone to stop her from calling authorities.

It also quotes Smith as saying he only intended to scare his wife.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

