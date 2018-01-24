Filed Under:Delhi, DUI

DELHI (CBS13) – A 17-year-old girl has died after authorities say she was hit by a DUI suspect Tuesday night.

The scene was near August Avenue and Palm Street in Delhi.

California Highway Patrol says officers responded just after 9:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a person being struck by a vehicle. Officers found that a teenager had been struck by someone driving a Chevy Tahoe.

Michael Lindo’s booking photo. (Credit: Merced County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver took off, but later returned to the scene.

Neighbors in the area started giving the teen CPR before she was taken to the hospital by medics. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers investigated the suspected driver, identified as 33-year-old Michael Lindo, and found him to have been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Lindo was arrested and is now facing several felony and misdemeanor charges.

The girl has been identified as 17-year-old Jennifer Arroyo.

