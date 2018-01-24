Filed Under:tuition, University of California
File (Credit: CBS13)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California is proposing to raise tuition at its 10 campuses for the second consecutive year, a move it says is necessary to compensate for state funding cuts at a time of record-high enrollment.

The UC Board of Regents plans to vote Wednesday on the proposed increase of $342, or 2.7 percent, in annual tuition and fees for the 2018-19 academic year.

California residents currently pay $12,630 in tuition and fees. If approved, the cost would increase to nearly $13,000.

Out-of-state students would pay an additional $978, bringing their total for annual tuition and fees to nearly $29,000.

The regents approved a similar increase last January, which was the first tuition hike since 2011.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch