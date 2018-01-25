SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — We saw it all across northern California today. Rain in the valley, along with hail and even a funnel cloud.
The Sierra continued to get pounded with snow as the Winter Storm Warning continues in the high country through Friday morning.
At a little after 2 p.m., a tornado warning was issued in Butte and Yuba counties and a funnel cloud was spotted near Loma Rica. The funnel never reached the ground, but the warning continued for 30 minutes.
Hail storms were also present across the valley as it piled up in locations like Rocklin and Sutter County. Thankfully there was no damage, but some much-needed rain and snowfall came from the storm.
About a quarter of an inch fell in the valley and 1-1.5” in the foothills. Snow is forecast to add another foot to the high country.