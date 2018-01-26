LIVERMORE (CBSSF) – Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reportedly teamed up with a Bay Area-based company to start tracking license plates across the country.
According to tech website The Verge, ICE has reportedly finalized a contract with Data Vigilant Solutions.
The company, which has its corporate campus in Livermore, specializes in data analytics and a number of other law enforcement tools.
The website reported that the partnership would give ICE access to billions of license plate records, along with real-time location tracking.
“Like most other law enforcement agencies, ICE uses information obtained from license plate readers as one tool in support of its investigations,” spokesperson Dani Bennett said in a statement to The Verge.
Bennett went on to say that the agency is not seeking to build a license plate reader database and “will not collect nor contribute any data to a national public or private database through this contract.”
Data Vigilant Solutions has not responded to requests for comment.