Filed Under:illegal immigration, Immigration and Custom Enforcement, Livermore

LIVERMORE (CBSSF) – Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reportedly teamed up with a Bay Area-based company to start tracking license plates across the country.

According to tech website The Verge, ICE has reportedly finalized a contract with Data Vigilant Solutions.

The company, which has its corporate campus in Livermore, specializes in data analytics and a number of other law enforcement tools.

The website reported that the partnership would give ICE access to billions of license plate records, along with real-time location tracking.

“Like most other law enforcement agencies, ICE uses information obtained from license plate readers as one tool in support of its investigations,” spokesperson Dani Bennett said in a statement to The Verge.

Bennett went on to say that the agency is not seeking to build a license plate reader database and “will not collect nor contribute any data to a national public or private database through this contract.”

Data Vigilant Solutions has not responded to requests for comment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch