TRUCKEE (CBS13) — The recent Sierra snowfall has skiers heading for the mountains, and all that expected traffic can create major back-ups in cities like Truckee.
Now there’s a creative idea to ease traffic with a so-called “subway in the sky.”
Ernie Dambach is part of a group pushing for the new public transportation system. It’s a proposed massive air gondola that would move people from Truckee to ski resorts without using roads.
“In the cities, we’re used to underground subways,” Dambach said. “We all know what those views are, but a subway in the sky is something that really offers grand vistas, offers a way to get people moved from place to place.”
The aerial tram would link the city of Truckee with surrounding ski resorts. There are 25 within a 10-mile radius of the city.
Advocates say it would be another attraction for tourists that would also locals to avoid traffic and parking problems.
“That’s doable,” Truckee resident Sean Burwell said. “I don’t know, it might take a while to build, but that would be pretty sweet.”
A mass transit alternative, for a ski town with traffic trouble. One day you may be able to get a lift up, to go downtown.
“We would all wish that we could have that view, that vista as our daily commute,” Dambach said.