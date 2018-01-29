One Of The Last Blockbuster Video Stores In The U.S. Is ClosingThe video-renting chain once had about 9,000 stores in the U.S. during the 1990's, but that number reportedly dropped to just 10 by 2017.

Man Sentenced For Slashing Wife's Throat After She Discovered His Affair With Student A former Michigan teacher has been sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison for slashing his wife's throat after she discovered evidence of an affair that investigators said involved a middle-school student.

Bay Area Officer Injured By Driver As He Tries To Break Up SideshowOfficials say a Bay Area police officer trying to break up a gathering of car enthusiasts was seriously injured after being slammed by a car that fled the scene.

Woman Snaps Pics Of Unsanitary Meat Delivery At 99 Ranch MarketA Bay Area mom’s photos of nasty conditions at a San Jose meat market are going viral. Now the store is doing ‘damage control.’