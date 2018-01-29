Filed Under:Richmond, sideshow

RICHMOND (CBS/AP) — Officials say a Bay Area police officer trying to break up a gathering of car enthusiasts was seriously injured after being slammed by a car that fled the scene.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the officer was struck Sunday in Richmond after he and other officers arrive at an intersection where people were gathered to see cars spinning doughnuts and peeling out.

Richmond Police Lt. Felix Tan says that as police tried to stop cars for vehicle violations, the driver of a sedan accelerated toward the officer who was on foot and rammed into him.

He says the eight-year veteran of the department had broken bones and cuts to his head and body.

Officers announced Monday morning that two 18-year-olds, Juan Vargas and Genesis Diaz-Castaneda, were arrested for the incident. Vargas is facing charges of attempted murder, while Diaz-Castaneda is facing charges of conspiracy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

